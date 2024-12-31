Live
- Stable political scenario, favourable policy, infra push to drive Indian economy in 2025
- Kerala is ours, falling Hindu population a concern, says Nitesh Rane
- Former MLA Patnam Narender Receives Police Notice in Assault Case
- Telangana Four-Wheelers Association Offers Free Transportation for New Year Celebrations
- Increased Cold Wave in Telugu States: Patancheru Records 13.2 Degrees
- Case filed against Perni Nani in ration rice case
- India targets $1 billion banana exports as sea route trial proves successful
- Ahead of PSLV-C60 launch, ISRO team seeks Lord’s blessings
- Cybersecurity in 2024: Tackling Sophisticated Threats in an Evolving Digital Landscape
- Top 7 Best New Year's Eve Party Venues in Gachibowli, Hyderabad for 2025
Just In
Case filed against Perni Nani in ration rice case
In a significant development in the ongoing ration rice scam, a case has been filed against YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Nani, now identified as A-6 by the police.
In a significant development in the ongoing ration rice scam, a case has been filed against YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Nani, now identified as A-6 by the police. The case was registered at the Bandaru taluka police station in Krishna district, and authorities are reportedly preparing for his arrest. Following news of the investigation, Perni Nani has allegedly gone into hiding.
The police have labeled Nani as the key mastermind behind the rice theft scandal, which is drawing increasing scrutiny in the region. As part of the broader investigation, the police have continued to make arrests linked to the alleged illicit activities at a godown owned by Perni Nani.
On Monday, Civil Supplies Assistant Manager Kotireddy was taken into custody, raising suspicions regarding his involvement. His early complaint about the theft of rice is now under investigation to determine its legitimacy. Previously, godown manager Manasa Teja was also arrested as part of this inquiry.
Law enforcement has made further arrests in connection with the case, including rice miller Borra Anjaneyulu and lorry driver Botla Mangarao. They were presented before a judge following medical examinations and subsequently remanded to custody for 12 days.
As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on unraveling the connections between the accused and the alleged theft of ration rice, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate Perni Nani.