Case filed against Somireddy Chandramohan in Krishnapatnam over Sesritha company's complaint

A case has been registered against TDP senior leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. Krishnapatnam port police have registered a case against him following a complaint lodged by Sesritha Technology MD Nanda Kumar. Somireddy has been charged with cheating, forgery and theft. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act.

Somireddy on Saturday leveled several allegations against Sesritha Company, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy. He accused Kakani of conspiring to trade Anandaiah medicine. It was revealed that the website for sale of the drug was created by a well-known company based in Nellore. Police have registered a case against Somireddy following a complaint lodged by Sesritha MD in this regard.

Authorities, meanwhile, are arranging for the distribution of the Anandaiah medicine from Monday. Officials said no one has to come to Krishnapatnam and assured that they will make medicine available to everyone. Nellore in-charge collector Harindra Prasad said there was no problem with the distribution of Anandaiah medicine. The court and the government have already given permission.