Case registered against the protestors for assault on YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy
YSRCP MLA and Government whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy filed a case against the activists who attacked his car on Tuesday at Chinakakani.

YSRCP MLA and Government whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy filed a case against the activists who attacked his car on Tuesday at Chinakakani. Guntur Range IG registered a case and said that stern action would be taken against the attackers. Keeping the students future in view, the IG advised the students not to ruin their future by resorting to anti-social elements in the name of agitation.

" Strict action will be taken against the violators, " IG asserted. On the other hand, the YCP leaders have condemned the incident and accused TDP of the conspiracy behind the attack.

Farmers who have taken up Rastaroko at Chinnakakani in Guntur district on Tuesday have blocked the MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, who was stuck in traffic. The protesters chanted slogans against Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy in front of his car demanding Amaravati to retain as single capital.

To this end, some agitators pelted stones on MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's car due to which the security men were injured.

