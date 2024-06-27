Cashew nut farmers happy as price increases

Srikakulam : Giving a much-needed relief to to farmers, raw cashew nut prices have increased to Rs 14,000 for per 80 kg bag from Rs 9,000 till a few months ago.

Reeling under fall in prices, cashew farmers staged a series of agitations and made representations to the then minister Seediri Appala Raju, who was not bothered to take any steps to help them.

Cashew orchards are spread in one lakh acre in seven mandals of Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu in the district. These mandals are known as Uddanam region. About 450 raw cashew nut processing units are situated in and around Palasa town.



With the favourable situation in the market and reduction in raw cashew nut import from various foreign countries, demand for local nuts has increased resulting in surge in prices. Cashew nuts of Uddanam region are superior in quality and tastier than imported nuts. Demand for Uddanam cashew nut is always higher than the foreign cashew nut. Local traders are purchasing raw cashew nuts from the farmers of various villages in seven Uddanam mandals.

Naturally, farmers are expressing happiness over rise in prices. They are expecting a further increase of Rs 2,000 a bag in coming days. Cashew nut price also increased from Rs 650 to Rs 820 for the number one variety for per kg in market.