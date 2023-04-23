CBI continues grilling of Bhaskar Reddy, G Uday Kumar Reddy

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's father Bhaskar Reddy and the MPs aide G Uday Kumar Reddy were questioned for the consecutive fourth day on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation here.



The officers reached the Chanchalguda jail at 9 am and brought them to the CBI office in a special vehicle. They were questioned for almost six hours. It is reported that both of them were questioned about the developments on the day of the murder and the events that took place thereafter.

More details are likely to emerge as their custody is about to end in two more days. On the other hand, CBI officials are also investigating Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in the same case. After the questioning, Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy were shifted back to Chanchalguda jail.

Uday Kumar Reddy was reportedly was asked many questions in the presence of Bhaskara Reddy. He was asked about the relationship between the Vivekananda Reddy and Bhaskara Reddy families and the situation during the 2017 MLC elections. Uday Kumar Reddy was questioned about the allegation that Vivekananda Reddy was angry against Bhaskara Reddy he was the reason for his defeat in this election. The CBI officials enquired about the rivalry between the two families and the reasons behind it.

Uday Kumar Reddy was quizzed on as to who would have the grudge to kill Viveka. He is reported to have told them that he doesn't know answers to many of these questions.

Sources said CBI officials had asked Bhaskara Reddy too about same questions and as to what grudges and rivalries might have existed between Vivekananda Reddy and his killers. Bhaskar Reddy was given a brief rest owing to his back pain before being quizzed again.