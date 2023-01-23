CBI intensifies the probe on YS Viveka murder case

Pulivendula(YSR District): As part of on going investigation a 5 member team from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came to Pulivendula and intensify the probe over murder case of former state minister and paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy on Monday.



This is the first time CBI came to Pulivendula after long gap in the wake of Apex Court transferred Vivekananda Reddy's murder case to Telangana State.

As part of this initiative, central agency slueths went to YSR Congress Party office and reportedly enquired the party functionaries over wareabouts of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's father YS Baskar Reddy.

After unavailability of information they straight away went to Bakar Reddy's house located near the party office inspected the surrounds.

It may be crecalled that former minister and brother of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally found murdered at his official residence in Pulivendula on 15th March 2019 just ahead of few months for assembly elections.

The sudden inspection of CBI after long time has created flutters in the YCP Cadres.

After enquiring 3,200 plus suspected persons the CBI has till date filed charge-sheet against 5 suspects like Yerra Gangi Reddy, Gujjula Umasankar Reddy, Y. Sunil Kumar Yadav, Shaik Dastagiri(Viveka Car driver) and Devi Reddy Shiva Sankar Reddy an active leader of YCP from Simhadripuram Mandal of Pulivendula constituency of their alleged involvement in viveka murder case.

Presently are all continuing as remand prisoners in Kadapa Central prison.