CBI-led SIT secures custody of two key accused in Laddu ghee adulteration case

Tirupati: The probe into the Tirumala adulterated ghee scandal gained momentum on Monday after Nellore ACB Court handed over two key accused to the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) for custodial questioning. The four-day custody, granted separately for both suspects, is expected to help investigators dig deeper into the suspected network behind the large-scale tampering of ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

One of the accused, Ajay Kumar Sugandh, listed as A-16 and proprietor of Sugandh Oil and Chemicals in New Delhi was produced before the court earlier in the day. His petition for bail was struck down, and the court allowed SIT to question him in custody from December 9 to 12. Sugandh has been in judicial custody since November 7.

Investigators say Sugandh worked closely with main accused Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain and supplied a range of chemical additives that were allegedly mixed with ghee delivered to the temple body.

According to the remand report, chemicals such as mono- and diglycerides, beta carotene, artificial flavours and other esters were routed to Harsh Fresh Foodz Pvt Ltd and Harsh Trading Company between 2022 and 2025. One particular chemical, acetic acid ester, was allegedly used to artificially boost the RM (Reichert–Miessl) value, helping poor-quality ghee pass standard purity checks.

In another development, the court approved a similar period of custodial interrogation for former TTD General Manager (Procurement) RSSVR Subrahmanyam, who was arrested on November 27. He is listed as A-29 in the case. The SIT has accused him of hiding crucial laboratory findings that indicated adulteration in ghee supplied to TTD.

Reports from the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, in August 2022 had detected beta sitosterol—a compound pointing to vegetable oil content. However, officers say Subrahmanyam neither reported the findings to senior officials nor took corrective measures.

The investigation has also linked him to several alleged favours, including expensive gifts, cash payments and benefits routed through intermediaries. These inducements, the SIT claims, resulted in favourable inspection reports for dairy firms that later secured TTD supply contracts without meeting standards.

His tenure from 2017 to 2023 allegedly saw close connections develop with multiple dairies believed to have supplied nearly 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee over five years.

During Monday’s hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Jaya Shekar argued against granting bail, stressing that custodial questioning is essential to map the full network of suppliers, officials and middlemen. The SIT expects more arrests and seizures as the investigation progresses.