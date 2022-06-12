CBI probe sought into Subramanyam murder

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Andhra Pradesh Civil Rights Association state president Muppalla Subba Rao demanded CBI probe into the murder of Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam, former car driver of ruling party MLC Anantha Babu.

Addressing a press conference at Rajahmundry Press Club here on Saturday, Subba Rao said MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar (Anantha Babu) had taken his former car driver Subramaniam from his house and brutally murdered him in Kakinada on the May 19. He said an attempt was made to portray the murder as a road accident.

The civil rights activist alleged that the police were late in registering it as a murder case even though everything indicated to the murder. "Kakinada SP said in a press meet on May 23 that Anantha Babu admitted that he alone had committed the murder. But it is impossible for a single person to murder and carry the body to another place. The doctors found 31 external wounds and three internal wounds on the body of the deceased," he said pointing out that police appeared to be trying to protect the accused.

Although 20 days have passed since the murder, police have not yet confirmed where the murder had taken place, he said and demanded the arrest of remaining accused in the case who helped Anantha Babu in committing the crime.

Subba Rao recalled that according to IPS officer Ch Vijaya Rao, a rowdy-sheet was opened against Anantha Babu in 2014 and 12 cases were registered against him. He questioned how Kakinada SP can state in the report given to the court that Anantha Babu has no criminal history. It is alleged that the police have also tried to change the caste of the accused Anantha Babu, he said and alleged that the state government and police officials have been trying to save Anantha Babu.

Subba Rao said the victim's family members and Dalits do not believe that the case would be properly investigated under such circumstances. That is why they were demanding that it be investigated by the CBI, he said. Dalit leaders Pitta Vara Prasad and Kollapu Venu and others also were present.