CBSE Class 10: Chinmaya Vidyalaya records pass percentage of 100

Andhra: The Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Sri City recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in the Class X CBSE results for the academic year 2020-21. A total of 23 students who appeared for the examination have all passed. Of them, 11 students got distinction, 10 secured first class and 2 got second class.

Shashank Devadiga emerged as the school topper by scoring 485 marks out of 500.

Sumana Sree with 464 and Vishali with 446 marks stood second and third respectively.

Commenting on the best performance of the students, Bhuvaneswari, Principal, said that the school achieved cent percent results in CBSE X class consecutively for the fifth year since 2017.

Ravindra Sannareddy, founder and Managing Director, Sri City congratulated the students for their excellent performance and appreciated the teachers for achieving good results.