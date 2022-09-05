CBSE syllabus in SC Gurukul Schools from this Academic year

Secretariat (Velagapudi): CBSE syllabus will be implemented in Scheduled Castes Gurukul Educational Institutions from this academic year, informed Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

Reviewing the functioning of BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools with the officials at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Minister said that CBSE syllabus was already introduced in all the SC Gurukul Schools from 8th class onwards from this academic year. The teachers of Gurukul Schools were given training through Azim Premji University to enable them to teach the new syllabus to the students.

Minister Nagarjuna said that efforts have been made to introduce digital classrooms and virtual classrooms to conduct teaching. Weekly tests would be conducted for 9, 10 and Intermediate students and after two tests, quarterly, half yearly and annual examinations would be conducted. In addition to the weekly tests, seven examinations would be conducted to enable them to face any tough examinations, he explained. The Minister said memorandum of understanding would be signed with Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Eswariya Brahmakumari institutions to provide necessary training to the students to adopt positive outlook in their lives.

Minister Nagarjuna instructed the officials concerned to conduct meeting with the district coordinators to chalk out plans to improve education standards in Gurukul Schools. Later, the district coordinators may conduct meetings with the principals on the same issue. In turn, the principals would conduct staff meetings to improve standards. The Minister said that he would tour throughout the State to assess the implementation of the new policies. SC Gurukuls secretary Pavana Murthy, deputy academic monitoring officer BV Malleswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.