CCIL sanctions 14 ambulances to Paderu

Visakhapatnam: Container Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has sanctioned 14 ambulances for Rs1.2 crore to the tribal agency area, said DK Balaji, ITDA Project Officer.

As part of the corporate social responsibility initiatives, the CCIL sanctioned the amount for ambulances to improve healthcare facility in Agency area.

Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and Paderu MLA K Bhagyalakshmi, ITDA officials launched the ambulance services on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Balaji said the CCIL has agreed to contribute Rs.3.5 crore for the development of Agency area in Paderu. "One of the components is the ambulance service which got sanctioned to the tune of Rs.1.2 crore. The rest includes installation of RO plants at primary health centres and infrastructure development in Anganwadi centres which will be facilitated soon with a further investment of Rs2.3 crore," Balaji informed. He lauded the efforts made by general manager of CCIL Yelvender Yadav for his contribution to improving the standard of living of tribals. At present, nine ambulances have reached Paderu and the other five vehicles will reach in a couple of days. Among the fleet, four ambulances will be deployed to Chintapalli, Paderu, Araku Valley and Munchingput area hospitals.