CDS to engage with global military leadership at ‘Shangri-La Dialogue 2025’
- Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defence and security summit
- It aims to strengthen defence diplomacy and engage with global military leadership
Visakhapatnam: To strengthen defence diplomacy and engage with global military leadership, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is scheduled to attend the 22nd edition of the ‘Shangri-La Dialogue 2025’.
Hosted annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Asian premier security summit will include bilateral meetings.
As part of his visit to Singapore slated from May 30 to June 1, General Anil Chauhan will hold bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior military leadership from foreign countries, including Australia, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, UK and USA.
The Chief of Defence Staff will address the academia, think tanks and researchers and speak on the topic ‘Future Wars and Warfare’. He will also participate in the simultaneous special sessions as part of the event and address on the topic ‘defence innovation solutions for future challenges’.
Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defence and security summit that brings defence ministers, military chiefs, policy makers and strategic experts across the globe together. The event will witness leaders from 40 nations addressing Indo-Pacific security challenges. The engagements aim to provide a platform to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests and enhance India’s strategic partnerships in the Indo - Pacific region.