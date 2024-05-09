CEC Urges Officials to Remain Alert in AP, Telangana Ahead of Fourth Phase of Elections

As the fourth phase of general elections approaches, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has advised all officials to be on high alert 48 hours before polling day. With sensitive areas identified in many districts of Andhra Pradesh (AP), the CEC has instructed for stringent security measures to be implemented in these locations.

CEC Rajeev Kumar has also recommended necessary arrangements to be made for voters arriving at polling centers to prevent scorching heat. In preparation for the upcoming elections on the 13th of this month in 14 states and 2 union territories, a video conference was held by Central Election Commissioner with state officials.

During the conference, Rajeev Kumar provided instructions to Central Observers, Special Observers, Chief Electoral Officers, and District Election Officers regarding election arrangements. Emphasis was placed on conducting transparent and peaceful elections, with a focus on maintaining security in highly sensitive states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In light of the crucial 48 hours leading up to the elections, officials were urged to remain vigilant and prevent any potential violence. Strong security measures, particularly in Naxal-affected areas, with the deployment of central forces were highlighted as priorities. Monitoring the distribution of cash and gifts that may influence voters was also emphasized.

With a call for General, Police, and Expenditure Inspectors to be on high alert, the CEC stressed the importance of avoiding any untoward incidents during the upcoming elections.