Celebrating 11 years of good governance under Modi

Puttaparthi: A grand intellectual meet was held on Tuesday at the district headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai to commemorate 11 Years of Good Governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, organised under the leadership of district BJP president GM Shekhar, witnessed participation from several prominent leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Paka Venkata Satyanarayana and former MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, who graced the occasion as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, the leaders highlighted that exactly 11 years ago, a visionary leader, Narendra Damodardas Modi, assumed office as the Prime Minister of India, ushering in a new era in Indian politics. Since then, the country has been on a rapid path of development under his leadership. They emphasized that PM Modi’s governance over the past 11 years has been marked by bold decisions and revolutionary welfare policies that transformed the trajectory of the nation.

Rising from a humble background, Modi’s firsthand experience of poverty inspired people-centric policies. His administration has brought unprecedented changes, many of which were once considered unimaginable. Among the key milestones mentioned were the Balakot air strikes in retaliation to the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor in April 2025, carried out in response to a terror strike in Pahalgam.

These actions demonstrated India’s firm stance against terrorism, sending a clear message that those who plot destruction will face consequences.

They acknowledged the government’s commitment to placing India among the leading global nations through structural reforms and numerous welfare initiatives. The event saw active participation from state-level leaders, including BJP Yuva Morcha State President Mitta Vamshi Krishna, Dalit Morcha State President Gudise Devanand, State Executive Members Ramesh Reddy and Anjaneyulu and many others.