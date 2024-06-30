Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Just In
Celebrating Balijepalli's 71st Birthday: Satya Harishchandra's Play Remembered
On Sunday morning, the YSR District Writers Association celebrated Balijepalli's 71st birthday, honoring the wonderful creation of Satya Harishchandra by Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy.
On Sunday morning, the YSR District Writers Association celebrated Balijepalli's 71st birthday, honoring the wonderful creation of Satya Harishchandra by Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy. The event, held under the auspices of the YSR District Writers Association and Kadapa Rajiv Cultural Club, paid tribute to the iconic play written by Lakshmikanta Kavi.
In his speech, Jivakala Satyanarayana, a retired Telugu teacher, highlighted the enduring popularity of Harishchandra's poems, which are still performed in villages across the two Telugu states. The association garlanded Balijepalli's portrait to commemorate his contribution to Telugu literature.
During the event, Takkolu Subbanna, Valigandla Sudhakar, Bhumi Reddy Swaruparani, Dr. Vellala Venkateswarachari, and Shulam Polaiah were honored for their roles in bringing Harishchandra's play to life. Stage artists Mandala Murali, Bank Gangaiah, Bala Obayya, and Ramasubbaiah mesmerized the audience with verses from the play.
The celebration was a fitting tribute to Balijepalli's timeless creation, showcasing the enduring legacy of Satya Harishchandra in the world of Telugu literature.