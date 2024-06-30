Celebrating Balijepalli's 71st Birthday: Satya Harishchandra's Play Remembered

On Sunday morning, the YSR District Writers Association celebrated Balijepalli's 71st birthday, honoring the wonderful creation of Satya Harishchandra by Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy. The event, held under the auspices of the YSR District Writers Association and Kadapa Rajiv Cultural Club, paid tribute to the iconic play written by Lakshmikanta Kavi.

In his speech, Jivakala Satyanarayana, a retired Telugu teacher, highlighted the enduring popularity of Harishchandra's poems, which are still performed in villages across the two Telugu states. The association garlanded Balijepalli's portrait to commemorate his contribution to Telugu literature.

During the event, Takkolu Subbanna, Valigandla Sudhakar, Bhumi Reddy Swaruparani, Dr. Vellala Venkateswarachari, and Shulam Polaiah were honored for their roles in bringing Harishchandra's play to life. Stage artists Mandala Murali, Bank Gangaiah, Bala Obayya, and Ramasubbaiah mesmerized the audience with verses from the play.

The celebration was a fitting tribute to Balijepalli's timeless creation, showcasing the enduring legacy of Satya Harishchandra in the world of Telugu literature.