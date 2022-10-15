Centenary of Alluri's attack on police station

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Rampachodavaram MLA Nagulapalli Dhana Lakshmi said that the old Addateegala police station where Alluri Sitarama Raju attacked the British as part of freedom struggle and Addaeegala mandal's 'Paidiputta', which was the main centre of Alluri struggle, will be developed as tourist spots.

On the completion of 100 years since the attack on the old Addateegala police station, National Alluri Sitarama Raju Youth Association has organised a programme at the old police station here on Friday.

The MLA, the chief guest, paid tributes and garlanded the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Youth Association founder-president Padala Veerabhadra Rao, who presided over the programme, said that Alluri Sitarama Raju had prepared a strategy for the attack on Addateegala police station on October 14, 1922, and the attack was carried out on October 15. He said all the areas where the Alluri Swaraj struggle took place are now in the newly formed Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The 'Paidiputta' Rachabanda, Addateegala police station and 'Tenela Mangi' white Maddi tree areas the Mallavaram Mamillu village are to be developed, he stated. A petition was handed over to MLA Dhana Lakshmi seeking development of the old police station area as Alluri Memorial Park. Addateegala SI G Appala Raju and others participated in the programme.