Centennial birth anniversary of Damodaram Sanjivayya celebrated

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration celebrated the centennial birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya in a grand manner on Sunday.

District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, DRO K Vinayakam, social welfare department DD Lakshma Naik, DEO VS Subbarao and others garlanded the statue of Sanjivayya and paid floral tributes to him. The Collector said that Sanjivayya led an ideal life and everyone should take inspiration from him. He said that though Sanjivayya was born into a poor Dalit family, he became the chief minister of the state with his honesty, commitment, dedication and leadership qualities.

He praised the vision of the former Chief Minister for establishing the LIDCAP, APIIC, AP Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation, etc. The collector said that Sanjivayya has provided many benefits to the workers as the Union minister.