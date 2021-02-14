X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Centennial birth anniversary of Damodaram Sanjivayya celebrated

Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara garlanding the statue of Damodaram Sanjivayya in Ongole on Sunday
x

Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara garlanding the statue of Damodaram Sanjivayya in Ongole on Sunday

Highlights

The Prakasam district administration celebrated the centennial birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya in a grand manner on Sunday.

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration celebrated the centennial birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya in a grand manner on Sunday.

District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, DRO K Vinayakam, social welfare department DD Lakshma Naik, DEO VS Subbarao and others garlanded the statue of Sanjivayya and paid floral tributes to him. The Collector said that Sanjivayya led an ideal life and everyone should take inspiration from him. He said that though Sanjivayya was born into a poor Dalit family, he became the chief minister of the state with his honesty, commitment, dedication and leadership qualities.

He praised the vision of the former Chief Minister for establishing the LIDCAP, APIIC, AP Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation, etc. The collector said that Sanjivayya has provided many benefits to the workers as the Union minister.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X