Central Team to Assess Flood Damage in Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow
A central team is set to visit flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow to evaluate the damage caused by recent heavy rains and flooding. The districts of Krishna, NTR (NTR District), Guntur, and Bapatla have been identified as the most severely impacted.
Union Home Secretary Anil Subrahmanyam will lead the six-member team, which has been divided into two groups for the assessment. The team's initial meeting will take place at the Disaster Management Office in Tadepalli at 10 am, where they will discuss the situation with state officials, including RP Sisodia, the Special Principal Secretary for the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.
During the meeting, Sisodia will outline the extent of the destruction caused by the floods and highlight the urgent need for assistance. The central officials are expected to conduct inspections in the affected districts, starting with Krishna from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Wednesday.
The second team will focus on areas within Bapatla district, covering regions such as Kollur, Vemuru, Raypalle, and Cherukupalli mandals. Additionally, the team plans to evaluate the rural water supply scheme at Yanamalakudaru and inspect the impact on homes and agricultural lands, specifically damaged crops in Peddapulipaka and Chodavaram. The assessment will also include an inspection of the deteriorated Royyur Kankipadu road.
As the team embarks on this crucial mission, local authorities are working diligently to compile comprehensive assessments of the flood damage, with the goal of facilitating a swift and effective response to those in need.