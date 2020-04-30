Central team likely to visit Andhra Pradesh as coronavirus cases breach in the state

With the increase in a number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the central team is likely to visit the state on May 4 to study the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The central team will review the corona effect, the latest conditions, the implementation of the lockdown, the procedure of the coronavirus tests and the treatment being done to the patients. Besides, it will study the actions taken by the government in the Red Zone, Green Zone and Orange Zones.

Meanwhile, coronavirus positive cases in AP so far have reached 1403. In the past 24 hours, 71 new positive cases have been reported with the highest number of cases in Kurnool of 43, followed by 10 in Guntur district. So far, 321 corona-positive victims have been discharged after treatment, and 1051 corona victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The state has ranked first in conducting the COVID-19 tests with as many as 94,558 samples being tested.

On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who reviewed on COVID_19 measures asserted that it was not appropriate to treat those who were infected with the coronavirus as untouchables. DGP Gautam Sawang has been ordered to take stringent action if the funerals of the deceased are prevented. While the state administrations vigilant in holding coronavirus measures and continuing the welfare schemes in the state, As part of it, the YSR Pension Kanuka to be distributed from tomorrow.