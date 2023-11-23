Central varsity launches Sanskrit learning classes

Anantapur: Central University Vice-Chancellor SA Kori revealed that the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, has set up a non-formal Sanskrit Education Centre in the Central University campus.

He informed that the teaching centre is conducting a one-year Sanskrit language certificate course for all Sanskrit lovers of the society in the region.

All those aged 15 years and above, like students, retired teachers, teachers, industrialists, advocates, engineers, journalists, social workers, can learn Sanskrit language very easily.

In this class, students will be taught simple Sanskrit conversation, reading, writing, alphabet teaching, pronunciation, verse reading, stotra reading, singing, story, sports etc.

Classes will be conducted for an hour per day thrice a week at Central University of Andhra Pradesh, JNTU Road, Chinmaya Nagar. Class time will be scheduled in the morning or evening at the convenience of the students.

The University will provide classroom teaching materials and exercise books. The fee for this course is Rs 1,500 only.

The course will be conducted entirely offline till May 15. After completion of the course, an online examination will be conducted and after passing the exam, candidate will be awarded a certificate by the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi (Ministry of Education, Government of India).

For admission to this course or for more information related to it, you can contact the Centre Faculty, Acharya Vishal Prasad Bhatt on 9756076965 as soon as possible or by WhatsApp message.