Live
- Baby Nayana seeks govt support for Bobbili veena artisans
- UN chief saddened by death of staff member in Israeli attacks on Gaza
- US launches new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, other provinces
- Assembly gives nod for AP Pvt Universities Bill
- Israeli airstrike kills 16 at Gaza mourning gathering
- Internet shut down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders after detention of farmer leaders
- Hyderabad police hosts Dawat-e-Iftar
- Speaker invited to TANA conference
- Allocation for education inadequate: TS UTF
- Rs 3 lakh crore budget has only 12 per cent for devpt: Kishan Reddy
Centre allocates Rs. 2,361 cr for AP
To promote vocational education in schools, the State government is planning to establish four zonal centres (Regional Vocational Hubs) to provide training for teachers
Vijayawada: The Centre government has approved a budget of Rs 2,361 crore for the Samagra Shiksha project in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 454 crore under the PM SHRI scheme, said Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.
In a press release, the SPD has explained the budget allocation and how it will be spent by the Education Department. He said these funds will be utilised for strengthening the ongoing programmes under Samagra Shiksha, enhancing Bhavita Kendras and setting up 125 specialised Autism Centres across the State for differently-abled students facing autism-related challenges. Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to take such an initiative, which has been lauded by Central government officials, said the SPD.
He informed that the Central government has expressed its intent to study the programme post implementation and consider extending it to other States.
To promote vocational education in schools, the government is planning to establish four zonal centres (Regional Vocational Hubs) to provide training for vocational teachers. Additionally, all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State will be equipped with solar geysers, and CCTV cameras will be installed in KGBVs and PM SHRI schools to ensure the safety of girl students. Furthermore, steps are being taken to appoint Career and Mental Health Counselors in 679 mandals across the State, B Srinivasa Rao added.