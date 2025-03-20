Centre allocates Rs. 2,361 cr for AP

Vijayawada: The Centre government has approved a budget of Rs 2,361 crore for the Samagra Shiksha project in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 454 crore under the PM SHRI scheme, said Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.

In a press release, the SPD has explained the budget allocation and how it will be spent by the Education Department. He said these funds will be utilised for strengthening the ongoing programmes under Samagra Shiksha, enhancing Bhavita Kendras and setting up 125 specialised Autism Centres across the State for differently-abled students facing autism-related challenges. Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to take such an initiative, which has been lauded by Central government officials, said the SPD.

He informed that the Central government has expressed its intent to study the programme post implementation and consider extending it to other States.

To promote vocational education in schools, the government is planning to establish four zonal centres (Regional Vocational Hubs) to provide training for vocational teachers. Additionally, all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State will be equipped with solar geysers, and CCTV cameras will be installed in KGBVs and PM SHRI schools to ensure the safety of girl students. Furthermore, steps are being taken to appoint Career and Mental Health Counselors in 679 mandals across the State, B Srinivasa Rao added.