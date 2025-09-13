Centre allots additional 24,894 MT of urea to AP

Vijayawada: In the wake of increasing demand for urea, the Central government has allocated an additional 24,894 metric tonnes of urea to Andhra Pradesh, with the consignment expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam Port between September 15 and 22.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu announced the new allocation here on Friday, assuring farmers that there is no fertilizer shortage in the state. Speaking at a press briefing in Vijayawada, he stated, "Farmers need not worry. Adequate fertilizer stocks are available in the state." The minister provided a detailed overview of the current fertilizer situation. Referring to the current Stocks, he said that the state has 82,054 metric tonnes of urea available with cooperative societies, Rythu Seva Kendras, and private dealers.

An additional 29,236 metric tonnes are currently in transit from various ports and manufacturing companies. The total supply, including the latest allocation, is expected to reach 1,06,412 metric tonnes of urea by the end of September.

"This is not a temporary relief but a strategic move to ensure that not a single farmer suffers from a shortage of urea," Atchannaidu said. He credited the special efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for securing the additional allocation.

The minister also issued a stern warning against malpractice. "Strict action will be taken against those involved in creating artificial shortages or cheating farmers," he stated. He added that district collectors, vigilance, police, and agriculture department officials are working around the clock to promptly address farmers' issues.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Atchannaidu accused them of neglecting farmers' welfare, leading to suffering from fertilizer shortages. He praised CM Naidu as a leader who genuinely understands farmers' hardships and expressed gratitude to the Central government on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister's statement aims to reassure the farming community during the ongoing Kharif season, emphasising the government's commitment to prioritising their needs.