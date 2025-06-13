Centre and State are deceiving public: Congress

Tirupati: Congress leaders including PCC general Secretary Sudhakar Reddy, city Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu and PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy criticised that both the Centre and State governments are deceiving the people by diverting their attention to cover-up their failures.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Chittibabu said the Centre rake up patriotism and ultra-nationalism, posing that they are the saviours of the country. While the NDA government in the State also, which failed to implement its Super Six promises, is using diversion tactics, they alleged. The Modi government failed in all fronts and also control raising prices affecting common man and growing unemployment, they pointed out. The Congress leaders further alleged that many promises given by the TDP during election are yet to be fulfilled.

Chittibabu announced the new office bearers of the city Congress committee. The new members include vice-presidents Parthasaradhi Reddy, Godugu Chinthala Gopi, Nagaraju Yadav and PV Ramesh. Talari Gopichand, Chengal Rayulu, Siva Kumar, Mahesh Babu and Krishnamurthy are the general secretaries, while Mohan Jagapathi Babu, Jayakumar, Saiman, Chakri, Siva Shakti, Manikanta and Venkatesh are the secretaries.