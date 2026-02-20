Food Carnival held in Sarvepalli

Kurnool: The "Food Carnival" was held wonderfully at Sarvepalli Educational Institutions. Kurnool (Member of Parlament) MP Bastipati Nagaraju was the chief guest for this programme.

Speaking to the students on this occasion, he said that he has not seen such programmes in any other school, and he is very happy to see that the students of "Sarvepalli" Educational Institution are not limited to classrooms and textbooks but are preparing them to excel in all fields.

He gave a message that parents should know the value of rice and rice and should not waste food. He said that in these educational institutions, not only should students study, but also develop all kinds of skills and achieve good results.

He wished. He visited the food stalls prepared by the students on this occasion and appreciated that all the ingredients were very wonderful.

In this food carnival, more than 60 food stalls like Tasty Buds, Mamse Cafe, Ammachethi Vanta, Andhra Kitchen, Kadims Restaurant, 3 Star Chefs, Master Chef, Royal Chef, Karachi Chef, Mehfil Restaurant, Friends Stall, Western Foods, Diamond Cafe etc.

served more than 180 different dishes like Malaipuri, Gobi Manchuria, Dilpasand, Samosa, Veg Biryani, Jeera Biryani, Carrot Halwa, Palakova, Bread Cutlet, Pavbaji, Bisibelebaat, Parota Paneer Butter Masala, Kheer Fruitcakes, Jamun.