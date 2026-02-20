AHUDA Grievance is aimed at solving problems: TC Varun

Anantapur: Chairman TC Varun and Vice Chairperson Vishnu Charan said that Ahuda Grievance is being conducted with the aim of solving problems.

Several petitions were received in the grievance organized at the local Ahuda office on Thursday.

They advised the officials to examine their problems thoroughly and solve them quickly. Later, a review meeting was held with Ahuda officials and several suggestions were made regarding various issues. They want to speed up the development work in Ahuda MIG layouts.

They want to provide better services to every flat buyer. They made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone who sets up illegal layouts. They suggested that steps be taken to set up pink toilets, swimming pools and food courts in the city.

Secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, Planning Officer KMD Ishak, Executive Engineer Dushyant, DE Revanth, JPO Harish Chaudhary, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Suryanarayana, Jyoti and others participated in the programme.