Centre announces two new Vande Bharat trains to AP and Telangana

In a significant boost to rail connectivity for the Telugu people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the introduction of two new Vande Bharat trains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which will be flagged offduring his visit to Ahmedabad on September 16. This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to improve transportation facilities across the region.



The newly allotted trains will substantially enhance travel options for residents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Currently, there are four Vande Bharat trains operating from Secunderabad railway station, with the latest addition being the fifth train scheduled to run between Secunderabad and Nagpur. This service is expected to streamline travel times and offer passengers a comfortable journey.

The Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat train will depart from Nagpur at 5:00 AM and arrive in Secunderabad by 12:15 PM, completing the 578 km journey in just over 7 hours. For return trips, the train will leave Secunderabad at 1:00 PM, reaching Nagpur by 8:20 PM. Scheduled stops include notable stations such as Kazipet, Ramagundam, Balahara, Chandrapur, and Stavagram.

In addition to the Secunderabad-Nagpur route, another Vande Bharat train is set to enhance connectivity from Visakhapatnam to multiple destinations in Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, and Kanthbanji, before making its way to Visakhapatnam via Rayagada and Vizianagaram. This new service will facilitate seamless travel across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnav has emphasized the central government's commitment to improving the railway infrastructure in Telangana, with an allocated budget of ₹5,336 crore for the current fiscal year. With the goal of achieving over 100% railway accessibility by 2024-2025, efforts are being made to expand rail services and enhance connectivity throughout the region.

As Prime Minister Modi continues to focus on expanding India’s railway network, the introduction of these Vande Bharat trains marks a progressive step toward improving travel facilities for the Telugu states.



