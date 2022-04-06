Centre assigns LGD codes to new districts formed in Andhra Pradesh

It is known that the rule has started in the new districts of Andhra Pradesh. Officers and employees have taken charge in the new 13 districts. The Center has recently assigned LGD (Local Government Directory) codes to these new districts. These are used in applications created under the Panchayat e-Panchayat Mission mode under the name Enterprise Suite (PES).

According to the details of the codes allotted for new districts, Parvathipuram Manyam district was allotted 743 followed by Anakapalli 744, Alluri Sitaramaraju-745, Kakinada-746, Konaseema-747, Eluru-748, NTR-749, Bapatla-750, Palnadu-751, Tirupati-752, Annamayya -753, Sreesatyasai-754, Nandyal-755 respectively. The Centre uses these LGD codes in matters of administrative consultation with the States as well as district-wise allocations for various schemes.

In addition to the previous 13 districts in AP, another 13 have been added, bringing the number to 26. Also, 21 new revenue divisions have been set up, bringing the total to 72 divisions. The government also took into consideration the objections and suggestions received from the people regarding the formation of new districts. The decision was taken after that. However, in addition to these 26 districts, another new district is expected to be formed.