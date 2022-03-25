Centre clears Rs 88.43 crore for Godavari conservation

Rajamahendravaram: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has granted administrative approval and expenditure sanction (AA&ES) of Rs 88.43 crore for the project 'Pollution abatement and conservation of River Godavari' under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP). The project total cost was estimated at Rs 416 crore. But the Centre has sanctioned Rs 88.43 crore only. The project works would be taken up jointly by Central and State governments in a 60:40 ratio. The share of Center shall be Rs 53.06 crore and the State government would spend Rs 35.37 crore.

The State government shall ensure that funds released by the government of India for the project are immediately transferred to Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC).

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said that the Ministry has given its nod for the project on March 17. He said the implementation of the project shall be monitored by the RMC and the State government to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated time. The period of completion of the scheme is three years.

Bharat said sewerage works proposed under the project will form part of the city sanitation plan. As part of the project, construction of 50.6 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) would be taken up at Hukumpet at a cost of Rs 75.9 crore.

The Godavari clean-up project got a financial boost of Rs 416 crore with the Centre sanctioning Rs 88.43 crore under NRCP. Under the project, NRCP will be constructing sewage treatment plants, underground drainage systems including sewage treatment plants and diversion facilities to ensure the untreated water does not enter the river. The Delhi-based technological university submitted the appraisal report. It stated the proposed project is essential to prevent pollution of the river.

MP Bharat said around 150 MLD of sewage water goes into Godavari at Rajamahendravaram. Sewage treatment plants would be constructed to check that untreated water from releasing into the river. He expressed his gratitude towards the union government for administrative sanction and release of funds to the Rajamahendravaram.