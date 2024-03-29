Centre for responsible management education inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Managing trustee of Ekam Foundation Mumbai Ameeta Chatterjee said the Centre for Responsible Management Education should spearhead the education of responsible managers so that they become conscious leaders, climate-friendly and compassionate.

Inaugurating the new centre at Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) on Thursday along with founder and managing director, Varhad Capital Pvt. Ltd Amit B Chakrabarti and board of governor of IIM-V Prasad Dahapute, in the presence of director of IIM-V M Chandrasekhar, she said that the facility provides a new ecosystem for future leaders. Through the centre, IIM-V aims to catalyse change, driving innovative research, curriculum development and outreach initiatives that promote sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical decision-making. The goal is to empower students, faculty, and practitioners alike to become champions of responsible business practices, driving positive change within their organisations and beyond. Speaking on the occasion, Prasad Dahapute suggested that the centre should focus on creating forward-looking policy recommendations to help the deprived sections of society.

The IIM-V director assured that the centre will mainstream environmental, social and governance decision-making in management education.

Amit Chakrabarti said that the centre was part of the institute’s commitment to the United Nations joining the Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME).