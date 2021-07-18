Centre has not fulfilled AP Bifurcation act promises, says YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has said that the Center has not fulfilled the promises of the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act for eight years and is betraying the Telugu people. YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy attended the All-Party Conference in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the parliament session.



After the meeting, Vijayasai Reddy told the media that the public sector undertaking should be brought from losses to profits. He said they asked centre to stop the privatisation of the steel plant and alleged that the BJP government is following double standards.



The MP said they had asked the centre to fulfill the promise of special status, to approve the Disha Act bill, CBI inquiry on CRDA, AP fiber, chariot burning issues. "The Centre is acting improperly on the disqualification petition; we will raise all issues in the meetings of Parliament," Reddy alleged.



Reddy said that the centre is deliberately delaying the Polavaram R and R package. "We have made it clear that we oppose the privatization of Visakhapatnam steel and steps must be taken to bring Vishakha steel on the path to profitability," MP Said.



Meanwhile, Mithun Reddy said that they will fight for the funds that should come to the state and sought permission to discuss the implementation of the provisions of the Bifurcation Act in parliament. He said there is no compromise on AP interests.

