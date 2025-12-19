Centre okays procurement of kharif pulses at MSP

Vijayawada: In a major relief to farmers of the state, the Central government approved the procurement of pulses under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the upcoming kharif 2025–26 season. The decision is expected to ensure remunerative prices for pulse growers and enhance their income prospects.

Union minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a letter addressed to state agriculture minister K Atchannaidu, confirmed that the Centre has sanctioned procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 1,16,690 metric tonnes of tur (red gram), 903 metric tonnes of green gram and 28,440 metric tonnes of black gram.

Chouhan praised Atchannaidu’s persistent efforts and coordination with the Centre, noting that the approval was the result of his special initiative to safeguard farmers’ interests. He emphasized that the move would prevent farmers from being forced to sell their produce at distress prices and would guarantee MSP assurance through market intervention whenever necessary.

Minister Atchannaidu welcomed the Centre’s decision, stating that it would significantly benefit pulse farmers in the state. He assured that procurement operations would be launched swiftly with the Centre’s cooperation, ensuring farmers face no hurdles in the process. He reiterated that the coalition government remains committed to farmer welfare and will continue to work tirelessly to protect their livelihoods.