Srisailam : A high-level meeting conducted by A Vidyavathi, secretary, ministry of tourism, Government of India, was held on Wednesday here with key officials, including the Amrapali Kata, managing director of AP Tourism Development Corporation, Vishnu Charan, joint collector of Nandyal, Srinivas, executive officer of Srisailam Devastanam and other district administration representatives.

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss and identify key solutions to improve the experience of tourists visiting, Srisailam.

As part of the Centre’s initiative to elevate tourism across the country, three major destinations, Srisailam, Dwaraka, and Khajuraho, have been selected to be developed into world-class tourist hubs. The focus is on providing seamless and enriching experiences to visitors.

This meeting, held in Srisailam, marks the first of a series of discussions with local administration and stakeholders aimed at identifying gaps and offering solutions for better tourist services and amenities.

The Government of India, partnering with the state government, is committed to resolving challenges in the tourism sector, and action plans are being developed to address these issues across short-term, medium-term, and long-term phases over the next 6-8 months.

This collaborative effort between the ministry of tourism and the state government, the local administration, and various stakeholders aims to bridge existing gaps and ensure that Srisailam. become world-class hub of tourism, offering an unforgettable and seamless experience to visitors.