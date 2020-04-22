Centre promotes suspended AP IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore

Amaravati: IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, who was suspended by the YSRCP government in December, has been promoted and appointed Principal Commissioner of the Income Tax department by the Union government.

He has been asked to report to the central office of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi. Krishna Kishore was the CEO of AP Economic Development Board during the TDP rule. The YSRCP government suspended him for alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

Following this, Kishore approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which revoked the suspension and directed the Andhra Pradesh government to repatriate the IRS officer to his parent department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

