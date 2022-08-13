Centre pushing VSP into losses deliberately, alleges Raghavulu

Visakhapatnam: The Union government has deliberately pushed Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) into losses, alleged CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Raghavulu pointed out that in the garb of losses, the BJP government conspired to accelerate the privatisation move.

He stated that to weaken the Ukku stir against the privatisation of the steel plant, the Central government was reducing the production capacity in the plant. He said the production capacity of 24,000 tonnes has been reduced to 10,000 tonnes.

Even as the international price of coal has decreased from 600$ to 240$, the coke oven is not being allowed to operate at its full capacity, Raghavulu said. Both the ruling party YSRCP and the opposition TDP failed to take responsibility to save VSP from getting privatised, the CPM politburo member mentioned. He pointed out that no resolution was adopted in TDP's Mini Mahanadu and the YSRCP's plenary against the privatisation of the VSP.

He demanded that the State government mount pressure on the Centre by passing a resolution in the Assembly against the privatisation move once again. He also pointed out that the CPM was extending support to the ongoing agitation for the protection of steel plant.

Further, Raghavulu demanded that there was a need to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav's nude video row and take stringent action.

If the SIT is not formed, Raghavulu opined, it can be considered that the State government is a part of the crime.

Raghavulu alleged that the BJP was raising objections to the welfare schemes to damage the regional parties that hinder the growth of BJP in the States. He said due to the reduction of allocations and shares to the States, the States are falling into debt trap.

The CPM politburo member said that the BJP was looking to weaken the States so that Adani and Ambani businesses can flourish.

The State government was not opposing the anti-people's moves of the Centre due to fear of cases, Raghavulu alleged. Party secretaries of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts M Jaggu Naidu and K Lokanatham were present at the media conference.