Centre showing step-motherly attitude to Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MP Pilli Subhash Chandrabose

YSRCP MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose clarified that Polavaram is a national project and the Centre has a greater responsibility. Speaking to the media at a media point in Parliament on Thursday. He asked the Center to approve the revised estimate of Rs 55,000 crore. He was incensed that the centre is showing step motherly love and demanded that the headquarters be shifted to Rajahmundry. He said the Center should release the arrears immediately.



Earlier, the Union Minister of State for Water Resources Bishweshwar Tudu told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that funds would be allocated only for the irrigation sector for the construction of the Polavaram project. The Minister has already replied in writing to a question posed by YSSR CP Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy. He said the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548 crore was approved at the meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) at 2017-18 prices, but the revised cost committee approved only Rs 35,950 crore for the irrigation sector and submitted a report in March 2020.

He said the investment clearance would be taken after the final recommendations of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). He said the Center had reimbursed Rs 11,600 crore for Polavaram works since 2014 and another Rs 711 crore was recently recommended by PPA and CWC.