Centre, State focus on comprehensive action plan to strengthen VSP

Vijayawada: The Central and State governments are working together on a comprehensive action plan to strengthen the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP_.

A delegation from the Union Ministry of Steel met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday at his residence in Undavalli to discuss crucial steps for the plant’s revival.

The meeting primarily focused on the progress following the NDA government’s approval of a financial package for the Vizag Steel Plant and the necessary measures to ensure its sustainability. Union Minister of State for Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, acknowledged the State government’s proactive role in securing the plant by deploying the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Naidu highlighted the importance of regular reviews of the steel plant’s operations and the need to restart its third blast furnace, which has remained non-functional. He emphasised the Vizag Steel Plant’s emotional and economic significance to Andhra Pradesh, stressing the need for coordinated efforts to safeguard its future.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government, Naidu appreciated the financial assistance extended for the plant’s revival. He reiterated the necessity of collaboration between the State and Central governments to restore the plant to its former glory, assuring continued support from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that reducing operational costs while enhancing efficiency and capacity would be crucial to achieving the desired results.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Steel Ministry Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, Joint Secretary Abhijit Narendra, NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee, RINL In-Charge CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena, MECON CMD S.K. Verma and MSTC Limited CMD Manobendra Ghosal.