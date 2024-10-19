Centre strongly committed to development of AP: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: The Central governmentis providing complete assistance to the State government and is fully committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh, said BJP State president and

Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari here on Friday.

She made these remarks during a membership review meeting of the BJP held at the party office here. The meeting was chaired by district president B Dattu.

Key guests at the event included paty State in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju and Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy.

Purandeswari pointed out that East Godavari district stood fourth in the State in party membership registration, with over 100,000 memberships already recorded. She urged all workers to continue their efforts to increase membership, noting that there is still time for registration.

She said that the Central government has assisted the State through Central tax funds, including financial support for road repairs in villages. Additionally, the Centre was extending full cooperation for the construction of State capital Amaravati.

The Centre is also facilitating execution of Polavaram project works. She said that efforts were being made to bring the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) function more effectively and achieve profits. Furthermore, she pointed out that the Rajahmundry Airport was undergoing significant modernisation.

BJP State leaders R Sridevi, Adabala Ramakrishna, Parimi Radhakrishna, Rongala Gopi Srinivas, B Ramachandra Rao, K Satish, Y Rangarao, KS Sai Ram, B Aditya, Neerukonda Veeranna Chowdary, APR Chowdary, M Rajani, Dr Anuradha and others attended.