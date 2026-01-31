Centre urged to fast-track key AP transport projects

New Delhi: Ministerfor Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Friday urged the Centre to grant immediate approvals for key road and transport infrastructure projects in the state.

The Minister met senior officials of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at Transport Bhavan here and submitted proposals seeking clearance for the four-laning of the Kadapa–Rayachoti stretch of National Highway-40. He requestedthat the project be approved under the 2026–27 annual plan. Ramprasad Reddy also sought early approval for the proposed 950-metre tunnel at Guvvalacheruvu, stating that the project is crucial for ensuring public safety and providing smoother and safer travel for commuters in the region.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed the progress of several major transport projects, including the proposed Inter-Modal Bus Terminal (IMBT) at Tirupati, estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore.

Officials informed him that partial approval has already been granted for the project and that 26 firms had participated in the design competition for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR). The proposals are currently under evaluation, they said.

It was also noted that after the shortlisting of designs and completion of presentations in the presence of the transport minister, a stakeholders’ meeting would be convened. Emphasising the need to strengthen transport infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Ramprasad Reddy urged the Centre to expedite the IMBT and other projects to provide Tirupati with modern and integrated transport facilities.