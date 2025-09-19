  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Centre urged to release Rs. 1,000 cr 15th FC funds

Centre urged to release Rs. 1,000 cr 15th FC funds
x

Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu submitting a representation to Union panchayat raj department director Ram Pratap in New Delhi on Thursday

Highlights

New Delhi: The All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) National vice-president and chief advisor of Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches’ Welfare Association, Dr...

New Delhi: The All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) National vice-president and chief advisor of Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches’ Welfare Association, Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, submitted a representation to Union panchayat raj department director Ram Pratap at his office on KG Marg here on Thursday seeking the immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants.

He pointed out that the Centre was due to release the first instalment for the 2025–26 financial year in June. Andhra Pradesh has over 13,340 gram panchayats and local bodies, many of which are struggling without funds to meet sanitation needs, pay salaries, and clear dues of Green Ambassadors. He urged the Centre to credit the funds urgently into the accounts of local bodies across the state. Responding to the appeal, Director Ram Pratap assured that efforts were underway to release the funds at the earliest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick