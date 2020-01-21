Centre will not give nod for the relocation of capital: GVL Narasimha Rao

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao here on Tuesday made it clear that the Centre had not accorded permission to the State permission to the State government to relocate the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. He termed the three-capital decision as a bogus policy.



Speaking to media here, Narasimha Rao asserted that the capital issue is entirely within the purview of the State government. The Centre would not act in violation of the rights of the State.

He also criticised the previous Telugu Desam Party government for constructing the capital of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati without taking into consideration the Sivaramakrishna committee recommendations. The Central government would not interfere in the capital issue, he said.

He questioned why YSRCP government as to why it had not initiated any probe into the insider trading and asked the government to order an impartial inquiry into the scam.

Amaravati cannot be called a capital city just because the State Assembly and Legislative Council are existing there. He termed the three-capital concept an illusion. The YSRCP government was also adopting the same attitude as that of the previous TDP government. Both TDP and YSRCP used the capital issue for their selfish purposes, he said.

He asked the YSCRCP government to stop propagating that the Centre is cooperative.

The YSRCP government did what the BJP had said about setting up the High court in Kurnool and BJP should be given credit for establishing the High court in Rayalaseema. Together with Jana Sena Party, the BJP would fight against anti-people decisions, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said there was no truth in YSRCP campaign that the party kept the BJP leadership informed regarding the three capitals. However, he said that the Centre would intervene only after the State government sent the Bill for approval to the Home Ministry.