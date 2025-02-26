Centre’s Budget embodies Ambedkar’s resolve: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: MP Daggubati Purandeswari said that the Centre’s budget has been crafted with the resolve of Dr BR Ambedkar and the spirit of the Constitution. She also emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party holds Babasaheb Ambedkar in the highest regard.

Speaking to media at the BJP district office on Tuesday, the MP highlighted that the budget places special emphasis on women, youth, investments, and the agricultural sector.

She said that the provision of seven types of vaccines free of cost under the Indra Dhanussu scheme has significantly reduced maternal mortality during childbirth. “Providing loans of Rs 2 lakh each to members of women’s self-help groups has paved the way for them to start small businesses and spur economic development,” she said.

She also mentioned that, with Rs 8 lakh subsidy, the Centre is supplying drones to women farmers for pesticide spraying in their fields.

Highlighting housing initiatives, she said that while 40 million houses have been constructed for the poor in the past five years, the budget proposes 30 million houses in the next five years. With a focus on the middle class, the budget also proposes to increase the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh. She further stated that the budget prioritises agricultural development, acknowledging that the nation’s economy is largely based on agriculture.

The loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

She recalled that the Centre has been depositing Rs 6,000 annually into the accounts of 110 million farmers—a figure that has now been increased to Rs 10,000.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre has assumed the responsibility of providing quality water to every household, and she urged state governments to fully utilise this scheme.

On the railway front, Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav expressed gratitude to Railway Board officials for allocating funds for the comprehensive development of railway stations, including the East Railway Station and Godavari Station. She said that the Detailed Project Report for the development of Kovvur Station has been prepared.

District BJP President Pikki Nagendra and party leaders Bommalu Datta, Adabala Ramakrishna, Yenamul Rangababu and others were present.