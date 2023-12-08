Centre's meeting with AP, Telangana on Krishna water dispute cancelled

The meeting between the Centre and the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which was supposed to be held on Friday on Krishna water dispute has been cancelled. The meeting was aimed at resolving the Krishna water dispute. The Union Jal Shakti Department Secretary, Debashree Mukherjee, informed the Chief Secretaries of the two states about the cancellation and stated that the date for the meeting will be announced later.

The dispute between the two states began when Andhra Pradesh took control of the head regulator of the Nagarjunasagar spillway and right canal in their territory at the end of last month, in order to protect their rights.

Apart from the Sagar dispute, the meeting was also scheduled to discuss the distribution of Krishna water and the handing over of the joint projects Srisailam and Sagar to the Krishna Board. However, the meeting has now been postponed to the 8th of this month.

The cancellation of the meeting comes as Telangana's new government was sworn in on Thursday. The Center has not provided any specific reasons for the cancellation of the meeting scheduled for Friday.