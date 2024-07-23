  • Menu
Centre’s policies helped nation achieve over 7% growth rate: Dinakar

BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar
BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar 

Vijayawada: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman projected GDP growth rate between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent for financial year 2024-25, said Lanka Dinakar, BJP State chief spokesperson on Monday.

In a press release, Dinakar said India is consistently recording GDP growth beyond 7 per cent for the last 3 years even though complexity exists in the global economy and uncertainty prevails due to war situations which disrupted the supply chains across the globe.

He stated the steps taken by the Union government for the past few years helped to maintain 7 per cent GDP growth rate. He informed that huge capital expenditure had been incurred for the last 3 years. A sum between Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 15 lakh crore has been spent per annum for the Infrastructure Gati Shakti projects.

He pointed out that moderate inflation was recorded for the financial year 2023-24 at 5.4 percent and it is targeted to reach 4.5 per cent by 2024-25 with prudent fiscal policy from RBI. He said all these factors helped the Indian economy to maintain seven per cent growth rate.

