Centuries old cleaning ritual observed -TTD Chairman

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said the centuries old temple cleansing ritual, the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was observed in Srivari temple on Tuesday retaining the divinity and austerity.
After the ritual, talking to media outside the temple, the TTD Chairman the unique fete includes cleaning of the main temple, sub shrines, puja utensils with an aromatic ingredient called Parimalam is an age old tradition since several centuries.
He said this aromatic mixture also acts as a disinfectant and enhances the divinity and vibrant charm of the temple.
Earlier large number of TTD employees, officials and Archakas participated in the temple cleansing task between 6 am and 10 am and after special pujas Sarva Darshan commenced.
TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, board members Aswartha Naik, Naga Satyam, Yanadaiah, Tippeswamy, DyEO Lokanatham, VGO Nanda Kishore, Peishkar Srihari, Parupattedar Tulasi Prasad were also present.