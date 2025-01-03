Centurion signs pact with SEEDAP for skill training

Vizianagaram: Cenurion University (CU) is aiming to initiate export-oriented production unit on the campus. The products, which will be made here will be exported to other countries. Prof D N Rao, vice president of the university on Thursday said that their university is aiming to provide huge employment by offering proper skill development training to youth and engineering graduates.

“We came to an agreement with Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) to give excellent training to youth in various platforms. As a part of this, we will work to enhance living standards of the downtrodden sections by raising their incomes in various ways and encourage them to become entrepreneurs. Some will be given training in various segments. Youth of north Andhra will be given training in making of drones and electric vehicles at CU and later they can start their own unit and elevate to the level of entrepreneurs,” he said.

Prof Rao said even women also will get proper training in several crafts and stand on their own by earning good income. Prof.Mukthi Kanth Mishra, Prof G S N Raju, Prof P K Mahhantha, Dr. Pallavi and others attended the programme.