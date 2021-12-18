  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Centurion University inks pact with Alfa Scans

Centurion University inks pact with Alfa Scans
x

Centurion University inks pact with Alfa Scans

Highlights

Objective is to help students take up self-employment projects or secure jobs

Vizianagaram: Centurion University (CU) has entered into an MoU with Alfa Scans, a reputed medical lab in Vizianagaram, to train up their students in various aspects and also ensure experience in practicals for them.

On Friday, Prof GSN Raju, Vice-Chancellor of the Centurion University and the Managing Director of Alfa Scans exchanged the copies of MoU and later the duo said that the understanding between the two organisations would help the students of the university to gain good practical knowledge in various subjects. The students of B.Sc (Radiology) can visit the scanning centre and labs and see the procedure in practicals and acquire knowledge in individual subjects.

This will help the students to run the diagnostic centres on their own or even secure jobs in foreign countries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X