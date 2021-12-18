Centurion University inks pact with Alfa Scans

Vizianagaram: Centurion University (CU) has entered into an MoU with Alfa Scans, a reputed medical lab in Vizianagaram, to train up their students in various aspects and also ensure experience in practicals for them.

On Friday, Prof GSN Raju, Vice-Chancellor of the Centurion University and the Managing Director of Alfa Scans exchanged the copies of MoU and later the duo said that the understanding between the two organisations would help the students of the university to gain good practical knowledge in various subjects. The students of B.Sc (Radiology) can visit the scanning centre and labs and see the procedure in practicals and acquire knowledge in individual subjects.

This will help the students to run the diagnostic centres on their own or even secure jobs in foreign countries.