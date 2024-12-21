Centurion varsity to hold 4th convocation today

Vizianagaram: Centurion University will organise its fourth convocation in a grand way on Saturday here. Prof G S N Raju, chancellor of the university, said that they had made extensive arrangements for the programme in which 201 students will be awarded degrees, and 16 students will be awarded gold medals, eight will be awarded cash prizes for their outstanding performance in academics. Dr Ranjan Banerjee, CEO of Nayanta University of Pune, will be the chief guest at the programme.

Prof Raju said that their motto is to provide all round education in terms of theoretical and practical knowledge to the engineering students so that they can get excellent opportunities in their career.

Vice-chancellor Prof. P K Mahanti said, “The university will emerge as a top institute in the re-gion by providing quality education with morals and ethics. We provide not only the academic education but also nurture skill of students to get good recognition in the industry and society.”

Registrar Dr Pallavi also attended the programme.