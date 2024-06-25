Live
- T20 World Cup: Warner's international career comes to an end after Australia's exit
- Shravan Month 2024: Dates, Significance, and Rituals
- Om Birla is NDA's pick for LS Speaker, may be first BJP leader to serve coveted post twice
- Russia hopes South Korea 'calmly' accepts treaty with North Korea
- Gupt Navratri 2024: Arrival of Goddess Durga on a Horse
- Indian automotive & ancillary sector to reach Rs 15 lakh crore, create over 19 million jobs
- Sonia Gandhi was present in PM House when decision to impose Emergency was taken: BJP
- Apple Rejects Meta AI Chatbot, Choose OpenAI's ChatGPT for iOS 18
- Shravani Mela 2024: Enhanced Facilities for Devotees in Deoghar
- YS Jagan Writes to Speaker, asks to consider leader of opposition status
Just In
CGGB bags prestigious APY award
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB) bagged the prestigious Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Award during the annual felicitation programme organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in New Delhi on June 21.
Guntur: Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB) bagged the prestigious Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Award during the annual felicitation programme organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in New Delhi on June 21.
CGGB Chairman K Pramod Kumar Reddy received the award which was given in recognition of the bank's outstanding performance and commitment to the Atal Pension Yojana scheme.
Speaking on this occasion, Pramod Kumar Reddy dedicated this prestigious award to the employees of CGGB for their unwavering dedication. This award is a testament to their continuous efforts in promoting financial inclusion and providing exemplary service to the customers, he said.
MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, A Manimekhalai and CGGB general manager Dr BV Ramana Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.