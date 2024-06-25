CGGB bags prestigious APY award

Guntur: Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB) bagged the prestigious Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Award during the annual felicitation programme organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in New Delhi on June 21.

CGGB Chairman K Pramod Kumar Reddy received the award which was given in recognition of the bank's outstanding performance and commitment to the Atal Pension Yojana scheme.

Speaking on this occasion, Pramod Kumar Reddy dedicated this prestigious award to the employees of CGGB for their unwavering dedication. This award is a testament to their continuous efforts in promoting financial inclusion and providing exemplary service to the customers, he said.

MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, A Manimekhalai and CGGB general manager Dr BV Ramana Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.