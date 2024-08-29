  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CGST official commends Sri City for exports growth

CGST official commends Sri City for exports growth
x

MD Ravindra Sannareddy briefing on the locational advantage of Sri City to CGST Audit Commissioner Anand Kumar on Wednesday

Highlights

CGST Audit Commissioner P Anand Kumar commended Sri City management’s efforts in driving its impressive growth, particularly noting the increasing export activity across multiple sectors.

Sri City : CGST Audit Commissioner P Anand Kumar commended Sri City management’s efforts in driving its impressive growth, particularly noting the increasing export activity across multiple sectors. He also praised Sri City for its exemplary performance in GST compliance.

He visited Sri City on Wednesday and was given an overview of the integrated business city by its MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy and expressed keen interest in various aspects. Ravi Sannareddy said that Anand’s insights and recommendations will be invaluable in furthering the development of the mega industrial park.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X