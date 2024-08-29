CGST official commends Sri City for exports growth

Sri City : CGST Audit Commissioner P Anand Kumar commended Sri City management’s efforts in driving its impressive growth, particularly noting the increasing export activity across multiple sectors. He also praised Sri City for its exemplary performance in GST compliance.

He visited Sri City on Wednesday and was given an overview of the integrated business city by its MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy and expressed keen interest in various aspects. Ravi Sannareddy said that Anand’s insights and recommendations will be invaluable in furthering the development of the mega industrial park.