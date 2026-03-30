Chaitra Masa Kalyana Brahmotsavams begin

Vijayawada: The Chaitra Masam Kalyana Brahmotsavams of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada commenced on a grand and devotional note on Sunday. As part of the inaugural rituals, temple Executive Officer (EO) and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, along with his spouse, participated in the sacred ceremonies.

The day began with Mangala Snanam performed at 8 am for Sri Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Durga, followed by elaborate decorations adorning the deities as a divine couple. In the evening, key Vedic rituals including Vigneswara Puja, Punyahavachanam, Ankurarpana and Akhanda Deepa Sthapana were conducted under the supervision of Sthanacharya Vishnubhotla Sivaprasad Sharma and members of the Vedic committee. The ceremonial Dhwajarohanam was also performed, formally marking the commencement of the Brahmotsavams. Later in the evening, the deities were taken out in a silver palanquin (Vendi Pallaki Seva), blessing devotees.

According to temple authorities, various vahana sevas will be held in the coming days, including Ravana Vahanam on March 30, Nandi Vahanam on March 31, Simha Vahanam on April 1, Silver Rathotsavam on April 2 and Nadi Viharam on April 3.

Meanwhile, the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Sita Sametha Kodanda Rama Swamy and Sri Madveeranjaneya Swamy at Seethanagaram in Tadepalli mandal were also conducted with religious fervour on the occasion of Chaitra Sukla Ekadasi.

Special rituals such as Nitya Archana, Homam, Churnotsavam, Vasanthotsavam and Avabhruta Snanam were performed in the morning. A large number of devotees participated in the Chakra Snanam held in the Krishna River. The rituals concluded with Poornahuti, Harati and distribution of Theertha Prasadam.

In the evening, Dhwaja Avarohanam was performed, marking the conclusion of the Brahmotsavams. Temple authorities stated that Pushpayagam and Dolotsavam will be conducted on Monday, bringing the festivities to a ceremonial close.